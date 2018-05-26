Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will not play in Game 7

Love (concussion) is out for Sunday's Game 7 against Boston, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Love was placed in concussion protocol early Saturday afternoon, with team doctors quickly shutting down any hope that he would be available for Game 7. Love played in Friday's Game 6 victory for just five minutes before hitting heads with Jayson Tatum, forcing him out of the contest. As a result, LeBron James ended up playing all but two minutes of the contest, dropping 46 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and a block. Off the bench, Jeff Green saw 31 minutes, posting 14 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Larry Nance played 22 minutes, registering 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and an assist. If Cleveland can pull out a victory Sunday, Love's next chance to take the floor would arrive Thursday, during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.