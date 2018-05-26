Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will not return Friday

Love is in concussion protocol and will not return to Friday's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Celtics, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

Love went down early in the first quarter after colliding heads with the Celtics' Jayson Tatum. He took the brunt of the blow and appeared woozy as he headed to the locker room. The Cavaliers evaluated the big man for the entire first half before ultimately ruling him out. It is an elimination game for the team, so they will need to pull out a victory for Love to get another opportunity to play this season.