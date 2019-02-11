Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Monday

Love (toe) has been cleared to play Monday against the Knicks, Marla Ridenour of Ohio.com reports.

As expected, Love will be in the lineup for second time in three games after he made his initial return over the weekend in Washington. Love played only six minutes in Friday's game against the Wizards and was subsequently held out of Saturday's matchup with the Pacers on the second night of a back-to-back. The fact that he's playing Monday is very much a positive indication, but it's unclear how many minutes he'll be allowed to play.