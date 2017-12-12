Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Tuesday

Love (hip) will play during Tuesday's game against the Hawks, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.

Love was questionable heading into the contest, but has ultimately been cleared to play after testing the injured hip throughout the day. With his return, Channing Frye and Jeff Green will likely see reduced run.

