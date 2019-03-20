Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will play Wednesday

Love (back) will play Wednesday against the Bucks, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

A sore back prevented Love from playing Monday, but it'll be just a one-game absence for the big man. He'll presumably re-join the starting lineup. Across his past nine appearances, Love is averaging 20.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.7 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories