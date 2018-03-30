Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will re-join starting five Friday

Love (concussion) will start during Friday's contest against the Pelicans, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.

The team has opted to start Love and Larry Nance in the frontcourt, sending Tristan Thompson to the pine. Over his past four healthy games, Love is averaging 20.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.5 minutes.

