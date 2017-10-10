Play

Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will rejoin lineup Tuesday

Love will return to the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

The Cavaliers rested the majority of their usual contributors during Sunday's exhibition, but the team is expected to have everyone back Tuesday, which includes Love. Look for Love to start at center, as will be the case when the regular season arrives in exactly a week.

