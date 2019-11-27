Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Will start Wednesday
Love (back) will start Wednesday's game against the Magic, James Rapien of 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland reports.
Love has been trending toward playing, but the Cavs took the decisions up until close to game-time. After missing the last two games, Love will be back in the lineup at his usual power forward spot.
