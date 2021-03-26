site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cavaliers-kevin-love-wont-play-friday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't play Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Love (calf) is out Friday against the Lakers.
Right calf soreness will keep the veteran sidelined yet again. His next chance to play is Saturday against the Kings.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 4 min read