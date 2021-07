Love has decided to withdraw from Team USA and won't play in the Olympics, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Love spent 10 days in Las Vegas preparing with Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics before deciding to withdraw. It's possible that Love's calf injury that held him out for most of the NBA season is still nagging him. With Love now out, along with Bradley Beal, Team USA will need to pick up two new players and get them ready in a short period of time.