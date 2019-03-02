Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't play Saturday

Love (undisclosed) won't play in Sautrday's game against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

It's unclear why exactly Love won't play Saturday, however it's likely for rest purposes as the veteran forward continues to get up to speed after missing the majority of the season with a toe injury. The Cavaliers will be without Ante Zizic (concussion) and John Henson (wrist) and Tristan Thompson (foot) as well Saturday, indicating that Marquese Chriss and Channing Frye could be in line for significant run.