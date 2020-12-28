Love (calf) will not be available for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

The Cavs are yet to comment on Love's status, but he was set for an MRI on Monday, so an update is expected within the next day or two. It's possible Love could be set for an extended absence considering he aggravated the injury that kept him out on opening night. Love finished Sunday's win over the Sixers with four points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in just nine minutes.