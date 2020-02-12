Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't play Wednesday

Love (Achilles) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

Love picked up an Achilles injury during Sunday's loss to the Clippers, and while coach John Beilein deemed the issue a "mild" one, it will cost the veteran big man at least one game. Larry Nance is expected to start in place of Love, whose next chance to take the court will now come after the All-Star break.