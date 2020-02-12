Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't play Wednesday
Love (Achilles) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Love picked up an Achilles injury during Sunday's loss to the Clippers, and while coach John Beilein deemed the issue a "mild" one, it will cost the veteran big man at least one game. Larry Nance is expected to start in place of Love, whose next chance to take the court will now come after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...