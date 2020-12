Love (calf) was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against Philadelphia, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

The Cavaliers revealed that Love is dealing with a right calf injury, and he was ruled out for the rest of the contest shortly after heading to the locker room. The 32-year-old has been hindered by his calf issue early in the season, and whether he's able to return Tuesday against the Knicks remains to be seen.