Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Won't return Tuesday with face injury
Love took an elbow to the face during Tuesday's game against the Heat and will not return, Joe Gabriele of Cavs.com reports.
Love suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday's contest and despite originally being expected to return, has now been ruled out after being reevaluated at halftime. He'll finish the night with just one point and one rebound across seven minutes and his absence should create more opportunities for the likes of Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance. Look for another update to provided after the game, but for now, Love can tentatively be considered questionable for the second night of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set on Wednesday against the Hornets.
