Cavaliers' Kevin Love: X-rays negative, expects to play Game 3

Love said X-rays on his left thumb came back negative following Wednesday's Game 2 win over the Pacers , Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Love jammed his thumb late in the fourth quarter of Game 2 and ended up sitting out for the three and a half minutes as a result, finishing the game with 15 points (5-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt) and eight rebounds across 34 minutes. Coach Ty Lou stated after the game that the big man will be good to go for Game 3 on Friday, and Love confirmed that notion, noting that it will hurt, but he'll wrap it up and play.