Porter posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.

Porter was able to reach double-digit scoring for the third time this season. The 19-year-old's shooting has not been a bright spot for him this season, making 39.3 percent of his field-goals and 23.8 percent of his threes. With Cleveland in a rebuilding year, they will look to develop Porter, however it will be hard for them to increase his playing time as long as his shooting remains inconsistent.