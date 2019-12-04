Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: 12 points in loss
Porter posted 12 points (5-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt), seven rebounds and one assist in Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.
Porter was able to reach double-digit scoring for the third time this season. The 19-year-old's shooting has not been a bright spot for him this season, making 39.3 percent of his field-goals and 23.8 percent of his threes. With Cleveland in a rebuilding year, they will look to develop Porter, however it will be hard for them to increase his playing time as long as his shooting remains inconsistent.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Hands out career-high seven dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Productive in first start•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Starting Monday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Fills box score in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: On track to play•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Deemed questionable•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...