Porter was arrested Sunday morning and is facing charges of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The 2019 first-round pick has already been released on bond, and the Cavaliers said in a statement they are still in the process of gathering information and "will continue to address this privately with [Kevin] as the related process evolves." It's too early to know if Porter will face any disciplinary action as a result of the incident.
