Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Available Monday
Porter (knee) will play in Monday's contest against Detroit, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
It'll be the rookie's first game since logging 19 minutes against Minnesota back on Jan. 5, snapping a streak of 10 straight missed matchups due to a lingering left knee sprain. Porter will reportedly ease back into the rotation, meaning a minutes restriction is likely for the guard versus the Pistons on Monday. Porter's return will likely also affect teammate Alfonzo McKinnie's minutes moving forward.
