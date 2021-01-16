Porter (personal) was on the bench in street clothes Friday during the Cavaliers' 106-103 win over the Knicks, Sam Amico of FortyEightMinutes.com reports.

Porter had been away from the Cavaliers since mid-December for personal reasons related to his Nov. 15 arrest, but the second-year wing now looks like he's ready to prepare for his season debut. According to Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Porter joined the Cavaliers for practice Thursday, with a team source indicating that the 20-year-old is being "worked back into the mix." Given how long he had been away from the team, Porter will likely need multiple practices to get his body conditioned for game action, but his presence with the Cavaliers could leave the door open for him to make his season debut next week. The No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Porter turned in a solid rookie campaign, averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 triples and 0.9 steals in 23.2 minutes per game over 50 appearances.