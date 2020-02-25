Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Career night in OT win
Porter scored a career-high 30 points (9-18 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT) while adding eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 41 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-119 overtime win over the Heat.
The rookie was a big part of the Cavs' rally from a 19-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter, and Porter then scored the go-ahead bucket in OT with a dunk off a pass from Kevin Love. Porter has only five total points in his prior two games however, and this was only the third time this season he's struck for 20 or more, so the teenage guard remains a risky fantasy play despite the upside he flashed in this one.
