The charges stemming from Porter's car accident in November have been dropped, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. However, Bobby Marks of ESPN notes that the league can still punish Porter with a suspension or fine.

Porter, who flipped his SUV along an interstate south of Cleveland, admitted fault for his failure to control the vehicle, and a grand jury declined to indict him on the felony gun charge plus misdemeanors of marijuana possession and driving without a license. Porter has been away from the team lately for personal reasons, which likely had to do with the aforementioned case. It's not immediately clear if he'll be available for Friday's preseason finale against the Knicks, but there's a good chance he'll suit up for the regular-season opener Dec. 23 against the Hornets.