Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Cleared to play
Porter (ankle) will play Tuesday against New Orleans, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Porter took part in pregame warmups and has since been cleared to take the court Tuesday evening. He finished with nine points, three steals and a rebound over 16 minutes off the bench Monday night.
