Porter (hip) is expected to participate in a team camp on Aug. 4, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Porter was held out of summer league due to a minor hip flexor injury as the Cavaliers opted to be cautious with the rookie. In terms of pure talent, Porter ranked among the top guards in the draft, but his freshman season at USC was marred by off-court issues and a suspension. Porter will likely be given a strong opportunity to develop for the rebuilding Cavs, and attending this early-August camp is one of the first steps.