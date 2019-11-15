Porter pitched in nine points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 108-97 loss to the Heat.

Porter (hip) was able to give it a go despite suffering an injury during Tuesday's tilt versus the 76ers, and the rookie shooting guard finished with career highs in assists and steals in this one. He has been much better here in November after unsurprisingly struggling through four games in October, and Porter will try to keep it up during Sunday's rematch versus Philadelphia.