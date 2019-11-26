Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Hands out career-high seven dimes
Porter produced five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 108-106 loss to the Nets.
Porter accumulated a career-high seven assists while swiping at least two steals for the third time in the last seven games. The 19-year-old rookie has earned at least 22 minutes in five consecutive contests, and he's showcasing a fairly well-rounded skillset.
