Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Headed to Cleveland
Porter was selected by the Cavaliers with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.
The pick initially belonged to Milwaukee before it was dealt to Detroit as part of the Tony Snell trade on Wednesday. Cleveland will reportedly send the Pistons cash and four future second-rounders as compensation. In terms of pure talent, Porter ranks among the top guards in the draft, but he had an up-and-down freshman season at USC that was marred by off-court issues and a suspension. Porter will likely be given a fair chance to develop for the rebuilding Cavs, who also added Darius Garland and Dylan Windler in Round 1.
Get Live Coverage of Every Pick
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...