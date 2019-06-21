Porter was selected by the Cavaliers with the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

The pick initially belonged to Milwaukee before it was dealt to Detroit as part of the Tony Snell trade on Wednesday. Cleveland will reportedly send the Pistons cash and four future second-rounders as compensation. In terms of pure talent, Porter ranks among the top guards in the draft, but he had an up-and-down freshman season at USC that was marred by off-court issues and a suspension. Porter will likely be given a fair chance to develop for the rebuilding Cavs, who also added Darius Garland and Dylan Windler in Round 1.