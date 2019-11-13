Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Heads to locker room
Porter was seen holding his left leg and going to the locker room during the first quarter of Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The extent of Porter's injury is unclear. He should be considered questionable to return.
