Porter is averaging 18.0 minutes per game through the Cavaliers' first three contests.

Heading into Wednesday night's game, the rookie out of USC has emerged as a regular in the Cavs' rotation as one of the first guards off the bench. He's not likely to be fantasy-relevant in most leagues this season, but Porter, Jr. is an athletic scorer who has some longer-term potential. In Monday's loss to Milwaukee, Porter had four points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 16 minutes.