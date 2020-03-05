Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: In concussion protocol
Porter has been placed in the league's concussion protocol and is out indefinitely, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.
Porter suffered the concussion after playing 10 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics. It comes at an unfortunate time for Porter, who had strung together a nice stretch of games. In the 14 contests prior to Wednesday, he was averaging 14.2 points on 11.4 shots, plus 3.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 28.2 minutes. That stretch also included one 30-point, eight-assist, three-assist, three steal effort against the Heat. While Porter is on the shelf, the short-handed Cavaliers may have to get creative to fill 48 minutes per position. The recently-signed Sir'Dominic Pointer could see significant run.
