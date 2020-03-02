Play

Porter is starting Monday against the Jazz, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.

Porter will get the spot start Monday with Darius Garland (groin) sidelined. In a pair of previous starts this season, Porter posted averages of 12.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.0 steal in 25.0 minutes.

