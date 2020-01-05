Porter (personal) doesn't appear on the Cavaliers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Porter missed the front end of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set Saturday versus Oklahoma City while tending to the personal matter, but he's apparently rejoined the team ahead of Sunday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. With Kevin Love (rest) and Larry Nance (knee) sidelined and Tristan Thompson (illness) listed as questionable, Porter could be in store for more minutes and usage than normal. The rookie is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 triples in 26.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.