Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Available Sunday
Porter (personal) doesn't appear on the Cavaliers' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.
Porter missed the front end of the Cavaliers' back-to-back set Saturday versus Oklahoma City while tending to the personal matter, but he's apparently rejoined the team ahead of Sunday's 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. With Kevin Love (rest) and Larry Nance (knee) sidelined and Tristan Thompson (illness) listed as questionable, Porter could be in store for more minutes and usage than normal. The rookie is averaging 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.6 triples in 26.0 minutes per game over his last five outings.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Looking the goods•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Teases double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.