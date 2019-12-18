Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Available to play Wednesday
Porter (shoulder) will be active for Wednesday's matchup against Charlotte, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
The rookie experienced left shoulder soreness following Monday's loss against Toronto but will reportedly be active Wednesday. Cedi Osman will presumably garner the start once again with Porter helping off the bench versus the Hornets.
