Porter had 15 points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), two assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-108 loss to the Bucks.

Porter shockingly led the Cavaliers with 15 points, a fair reflection of how the game went for the visitors. It was a decent bounce back for the rookie who struggled in his last outing. The Cavaliers are likely to be out of the playoff race sooner rather than later, a fact that could work in Porter's favor. If they move towards developing their youth, Porter could be primed to move into the starting lineup at some point in the near future. He is not worth picking up in standard leagues just yet, however, those in deeper formats could make the preemptive move.