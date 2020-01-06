Porter is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Monday after injuring his left knee in Sunday's 118-103 loss to the Timberwolves, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. The Cavaliers are "bracing for some real time off" for Porter, a source told Fedor.

Cleveland will await the results of Porter's scans before offering up a recovery timeline for the rookie, but he appears headed for a multi-week absence at the very least. The wing suffered the injury in the third quarter, when his foot was stepped on by the Wolves' Robert Covington, resulting in Porter's knee buckling. Porter required assistance off the floor and required crutches to get around the locker room following the game, a sign that he's likely dealing with more than a day-to-day concern. The setback is a disappointing one for Porter, who had started to round into form of late with averages of 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 23.6 minutes over his past 10 outings. Dante Exum benefited the most from Porter's early exit Sunday, playing 24 minutes and supplying a career-high 28 points off the bench.