Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Leaves game with leg injury
Porter departed Sunday's game against the Timberwolves with an apparent left leg injury, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
The injury, itself, is unclear at this point, but Porter's left knee appeared to buckle as he took a handoff during the third quarter. The rookie was in obvious pain as he fell to the floor, and he was eventually helped to the locker room while placing little to no weight on his left leg.
