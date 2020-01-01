Porter compiled 13 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-97 loss to the Raptors.

Porter continues to engage on the offensive end of the floor and is seemingly a sizeable piece of the rotation. He still has a long way to go but the Cavaliers certainly appear invested in the rookie. His minutes continue to increase and his role could translate to 12-team value at some point. Until then, those in deeper formats should be adding him.