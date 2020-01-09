Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Out 4-to-6 weeks
Porter (knee) is expected to be sidelined for four-to-six weeks, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Initial reports suggested Porter would be sidelined at least two weeks with a sprained left knee, but now we've been given a more specific, and extended, timetable. While he's sidelined, Dante Exum and Alfonzo McKinnie could be in line for extra minutes.
