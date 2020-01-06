Porter was diagnosed Monday with a left knee sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Porter's multi-week absence was fully expected after he required assistance off the court in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. Fortunately, the rookie appears to have avoided any extensive structural damage to his knee, giving him an outside shot to return prior to the All-Star break or soon thereafter. Dante Exum, who scored a career-high 28 points Sunday, should benefit the most from extra minutes while Porter is sidelined.