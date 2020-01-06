Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Out at least two weeks
Porter was diagnosed Monday with a left knee sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Porter's multi-week absence was fully expected after he required assistance off the court in Sunday's loss to the Timberwolves. Fortunately, the rookie appears to have avoided any extensive structural damage to his knee, giving him an outside shot to return prior to the All-Star break or soon thereafter. Dante Exum, who scored a career-high 28 points Sunday, should benefit the most from extra minutes while Porter is sidelined.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Expected to miss time•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Leaves game with leg injury•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Available Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Out Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Looking the goods•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...