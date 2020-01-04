Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Out Saturday
Porter will not be available for Saturday's game against the Thunder due to personal reasons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Porter's absence could potentially free up room for Alfonzo McKinnie to see a little more run providing depth on the wing. The rookie is expected to return for Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Looking the goods•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Scores 16 points Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Teases double-double in win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Drops 15 points Saturday•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.