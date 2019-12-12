Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Pops for career-best 24
Porter scored a team-high 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-9 3Pt) while adding three assists, three steals and two rebounds in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to the Rockets.
The rookie set new career highs in scoring and made three-pointers -- in fact, Porter hadn't drained more than three threes in a game before this performance. The 30th overall pick in the 2019 draft remains inconsistent, however, and he's only scored in double digits four times in the last 16 games, although three of those efforts have come in five December contests. Until he can start making an impact more often, the teenager's fantasy utility will be restricted to dynasty formats, or as a deep tournament play in DFS.
