Porter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to left shoulder soreness, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

Porter has emerged from Monday's loss to the Raptors with an injury, and it's possible he'll miss his second game of the season. More information on his status may emerge following the Cavaliers' morning shootaround or pregame activities. Across eight December games, the rookie is averaging 11.6 points on 49.3 percent shooting, plus 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.3 minutes.