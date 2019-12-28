Porter compiled 16 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 25 minutes during Friday's 129-117 loss to Boston.

Porter scored in double-digits for the second straight game, continuing to flash his upside on the offensive end. The Cavaliers are going nowhere fast and there is scope for Porter to move into the starting lineup at some point in the future. At this stage, he is just someone to target in deeper formats. However, if his role continues to evolve, he could move into the standard league conversation.