Cavaliers' Kevin Porter Jr.: Teases double-double in win
Porter amassed 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two steals and one assist in 23 minutes during Monday's 121-118 victory over the Hawks.
Porter was fantastic during the final quarter, helping the Cavaliers to a much-needed victory. Jordan Clarkson was traded to the Utah Jazz only minutes before tipoff. Dante Exum will be making his way to Cleveland and is likely to be coming off the bench. Exum provides more length on the defensive end but is yet to prove himself as a regular contributor. This move could open up playing time for Porter and those in deeper formats could make the move to add him in case his role increases.
