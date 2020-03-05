Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Late scratch from starting lineup
Porter will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with Boston, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Porter was a late scratch from the starting lineup, being replaced by Matthew Dellavedova. The move's unlikely to affect his workload as the rookie guard's been one of the bright spots on the Cavaliers over the recent weeks and has tallied double-digit scoring performances in 10 of his past 12 games.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Joins starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Plays 31 minutes in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Career night in OT win•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Stays productive off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Drops 17 points Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Scores 13 in 31 minutes•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...