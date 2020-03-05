Play

Porter will come off the bench for Wednesday's tilt with Boston, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Porter was a late scratch from the starting lineup, being replaced by Matthew Dellavedova. The move's unlikely to affect his workload as the rookie guard's been one of the bright spots on the Cavaliers over the recent weeks and has tallied double-digit scoring performances in 10 of his past 12 games.

