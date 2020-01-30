Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: No minutes limit
Porter has no minutes restriction for Thursday's game against the Raptors, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
Porter won't face any restrictions moving forward after experiencing no issues during his first two games back from a multi-week absence. The 19-year-old is averaging 15.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 21.0 minutes since his return.
