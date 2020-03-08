Porter (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Spurs, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.

Porter's absence for a second straight game comes as little surprise after he was ruled out indefinitely upon picking up a concussion in his last appearance Wednesday against the Celtics. The rookie will need to clear each phase of the protocol for head injuries before the Cavaliers deem him available for action. Unless he's able to get in some on-court work Monday, Porter seems likely to sit out Tuesday's game in Chicago, too, and perhaps additional contests to follow.