Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: On track to play
Coach John Beilein said Porter (hip) will be available for Thursday's game against the Heat, barring any setbacks in warmups, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.
Porter is on track to play Thursday after suffering a hip contusion during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers. Over the last three games, Porter is averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Deemed questionable•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Heads to locker room•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Serves one-game ban•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Suspended for one game•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Holding regular bench role•
-
Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Scores 16 points in first game•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...