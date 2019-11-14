Play

Coach John Beilein said Porter (hip) will be available for Thursday's game against the Heat, barring any setbacks in warmups, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Porter is on track to play Thursday after suffering a hip contusion during Tuesday's loss to the 76ers. Over the last three games, Porter is averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 20.0 minutes.

