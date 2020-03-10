Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Out Tuesday
Porter (concussion) will not play in Tuesday's tilt against the Bulls, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Porter has yet to clear concussion protocol and will miss his third consecutive game as a result. His next chance to suit up will be Friday versus the Hornets.
