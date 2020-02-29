Cavaliers' Kevin Porter: Plays 31 minutes in loss
Porter ended with 16 points (7-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Porter continues to figure things out during what has been an interesting rookie season. He was second on the team in shot attempts, recording 19 during his 31 minutes. After a couple of games where he saw limited playing time, he appears to have worked his way back into the good books of late. If you can live with a few inconsistent performances, Porter is worth a look in 12-team leagues.
